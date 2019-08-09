NPPD to Begin Electrical Meter Upgrades in the Panhandle

Nebraska Public Power District will soon start upgrading electric meters for residential and business customers in parts of the northern Panhandle, as well as in Scottsbluff and other parts of our area.

NPPD Spokesman Mark Becker says the work will begin August 19 in Crawford, Whitney and Fort Robinson and should take about a week.

Customer service representatives will call retail customers before installation of the meters, which will not require a resident or business owner be present.

The new meters are equipped with two-way communication known as Advanced Metering Infrastructure, which can help pinpoint the exact location of outages quicker, meaning a faster response time in restoring power, as well as reducing operating expenses for the district.

Replacement of meters in Scottsbluff is expected to begin by the end of this month, and take about 30 days to complete. Installations for other Panhandle NPPD retail customers would follow

This year, approximately 24,500 meters in 33 communities will be replaced after 43,000 meters were swapped out last year. More will be replaced in 2020 for a total of about 93,000 in the three-year project by NPPD.