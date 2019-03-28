NPPD will begin wood pole inspections across the state

Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) has contracted with Smith Mountain Investments to inspect wood poles on its distribution, sub transmission and transmission facilities during the calendar year 2019. Crews from the contractors are expected to begin inspections in April and completing the work in June.

This process involves ground line excavation, inspection and rehabilitation treatment. Crews will be dressed in high visibility vests and will be traveling from pole to pole in a UTV. Communities that will be inspected include Norfolk, Emmet, Ainsworth, Bristow, Butte, Inman, Lynch, McGrew, Melbeta, Northport, Minatare, Scottsbluff, Terrytown, plus various transmission lines across the state.

The inspection program is a proactive approach to finding poles with decay before it’s too late and the poles fall. NPPD will have 10,807 poles inspected this year.

Anyone who has questions relating to this activity, please call 1-877-ASK-NPPD (275-6773). A customer service representative will then contact the necessary NPPD personnel to address any issues.