NRD could lose valuable funding

The North Platte Natural Resources District is fighting to hold onto funds with the bill LB98. The bill if passed would extend the special budget authority of natural resources districts within river basins designated as fully appropriated and over-appropriated, which would include the Platte basins.

The bill has stalled in legislature, but John Berge, general manager of the North Platte NRD is encouraging the public to contact their senators to push the bill through in this year’s session.

“All of our budgetary decisions are local decisions made by a locally elected board of directors,” he said. “So this is local control at it’s best.”

The NPNRD levy has ranged from 4.5 cents, about four years ago, to right now at 6.3 cents. The NRD has never used the entirety of the 3 cents levy authority, but likes to have it available in order to meet mandates from LB962, which was a major overhaul to the state’s water law in 2004.

“You take away this budget authority we have and that takes away some of the incentives we can provide,” Berge said. “Then we would have to seek additional revenues either through an occupational tax or something like that or it would require us to regulate even more.”

The bill stalled in the legislature in early April, when it could not get the votes to move it forward. Among the legislators voting against it was Senator Steve Erdman of the 47th District.

“It’s a form or property tax relief, the three cents was in there for 10 years, some districts have used it and some have not,” he said. “I came here to help provide property tax relief and that’s what letting the bill sunset does, and that’s been my position on it.”

The bill has done a great deal to aid in water use efficiency for the North Platte NRD. The NPNRD was able to spend money on incentives and in turn returned more than 16,000 acre feet of water to the North Platte River.

“Its (LB98) supplemental to other funds we receive either through state and federal grants,” Berge said.

The other funds, will most likely be missing in the future as federal budget issues will come into play.

“I recognize all budgets are tight, our budget is tight,” he said. “But to take away the authority from our locally elected board is short-sighted.”

The NRD could gain $1.4 million in its annual budget if it used all of its special levy authority, but is only using half of the budget authority and budgeting $700,000.

The special budget authority bill will sunset in 2017-18.

If the bill does not pass this year, Berge said, it likely will face an an uphill battle in 2018 when the budget authority would end.