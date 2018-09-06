NRD greenhouse unveils donor sign, holds official ribbon cutting

Major donors to the North Platte NRD’s Greener Gardens Greenhouse were recognized Thursday during a grand opening ceremony that included the unveiling of a donor sign, a ribbon cutting and a tour of the facility by Jennifer Berge Sauter.

NRD Assistant Manager Barb Cross said the project couldn’t have been done without community support and major donors who have raised $125,000 for the ADA accessible greenhouse.

Cross said, “Nebraska Environmental trust was was our biggest donor with a grant of #31,000 and Platte Valley Companies donated $25,000. No tax money was spent on this project and we are pretty proud of that. we are deepy grateful that everyone was encouraged about the project and that has been great for us.”

The project has already donated 260 pounds of healthy fruits and vegetables to pantry programs and the youth backpack programs to combat hunger in the area.

Cross says students are also learning about alternative farming, including the growing of citrus crops in the greenhouse, sustainable agriculture and protecting our natural resources