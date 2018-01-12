NRD levy authority bill now the priority for Senator Stinner

Senator John Stinner says a measure that would extend three cents of special taxing authority for the state’s natural resource districts is about preserving the local economy.

Stinner says the North Platte NRD has used little of the special levy in the past, but may have to in the next year or two as they address mandated hikes in North Platte River flows to meet state-required obligations for interstate compacts and other agreements.

Stinner says he needs to convince not only lawmakers but Governor Ricketts that the bill is not about a new tax .

Stinner said, “He’s a little reluctant as to what it implies in terms of property tax , so we’ve got to impress with him this next flow increment is coming in 2018-19 and our NRD needs this tool in their toolbox to react. Otherwise we could see a reduction in the allocation to farmers and ranchers, which would impact yields and the economies in rural Nebraska and across Nebraska.”

Stinner emphasized, “I’m a believer in local control and giving them the right tools to get the job done.”

As proposed the special taxing authority would extend to the 2025-26 fiscal year. Stinner says L.B. 98 is now his priority bill after another lawmaker agreed to carry his important workforce housing legislation.