NRD special levy legislation stalls in legislature.

A bill that would allow Nebraska’s natural resources district to continue having the authority to levy a special three cent property tax has stalled in the Legislature.

The proposal failed to overcome a filibuster on Tuesday and lawmakers voted 31-9 to force an end to legislative debate, two votes shy of the minimum needed.

North Platte NRD General Manager John Berge said revenue from the levy was being used to meet state-required obligations for interstate compacts and other agreements. Berge told KNEB News the local NRD is only using half of the budget authority right now, amounting to approximately $700,000 in revenue. Berge says the budget authority ends in 2018 and the failure to extend the authority this session will make it difficult to get it done next year.

Opponents, including Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard, say it conflicts with the Legislature’s efforts to lower property taxes.