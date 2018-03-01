NSEA celebrates “Read Across Nebraska” at Westmoor school

The Nebraska State Education Association is celebrating Read Across Nebraska Thursday by reading to Westmoor elementary students.

The initiative is designed to encourage first, second, and third graders to read. NSEA Vice President Paul Schulte read to Mrs Coxbill’s first grade class Thursday and remembers as an elementary school teacher his job was to engage with kids and get them excited about reading.

Schulte said he also told parents it was important for them to read to their kids every day to improve their fluency, reading skills, and vocabulary.

Schulte read two books to the children, talked about the fact it is children’s author Dr. Seuss’ birthday Friday and gave them bookmarks to help them mark their progress while reading.