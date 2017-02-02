NSP and WHP team up in safety effort

The Nebraska State Patrol and Wyoming Highway Patrol are working together to make sure the Highway 26 corridor between Scottsbluff and Torrington is as safe as possible during February.

Both agencies will be increasing the number of patrols in their respective states to make sure motorists are following the rules of the road.

There have been several serious crashes on this section of road in the last year, including four fatal crashes on the Nebraska portion alone.

Motorists should anticipate seeing additional troopers in both Wyoming and Nebraska during February on Highway 26. Drivers are encouraged to make sure they obey the posted speed limits, wear their seatbelt’s, and to never drive distracted or impaired.