NSP arrests man caught with four pounds of meth

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California man after finding he was in possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators contacted 42-year-old Jamie Lopez on Thursday in Omaha. Lopez gave consent to search his suitcase, where investigators discovered four pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside laundry detergent bottles.

Lopez was arrested for Possession of more than one pound of Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Deliver, and No Drug Tax Stamp. Lopez was lodged in Douglas County Jail.