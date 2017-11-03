class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269909 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

NSP arrests man caught with four pounds of meth

BY Ryan Murphy | November 3, 2017
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California man after finding he was in possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators contacted 42-year-old Jamie Lopez on Thursday in Omaha. Lopez  gave consent to search his suitcase, where investigators discovered four pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside laundry detergent bottles.

Lopez was arrested for Possession of more than one pound of Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Deliver, and No Drug Tax Stamp. Lopez was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
