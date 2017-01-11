NSP continues to investigate fatal New Year’s Day hit-and-run

The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate a hit and run accident that took place in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day that claimed the life of 20-year-old Angelica Olvera of Gering.

The crash took place on Highway 26, 4 miles east of Minatare. Investigators believe that the crash took place between 2:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. The vehicle involved was westbound at the time of the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol has received numerous tips from the public regarding the vehicle that was involved in this incident and continues to look into each report in an effort to identify the vehicle.

The Patrol is asking anybody who may have any video footage recorded on January 1st between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. from a residential or commercial security camera to notify them if they have any footage of a vehicle with a right side headlight that is inoperable.

If anyone has any video footage or information regarding the incident or the vehicle, please contact Sergeant Travis Wallace of the Nebraska State Patrol at (308) 632-1226.