class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225583 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

NSP ID’s man wanted for questioning in Ogallala death

BY Ryan Murphy | March 30, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
NSP ID’s man wanted for questioning in Ogallala death
Photo courtesy of Troop D Nebraska State Patrol

The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning in the investigation of a suspicious death early Tuesday morning in Ogallala.

Troop D State Patrol Lieutenant Tim Arnold says the man, 15-year-old Amedeus Leroux of Denver,  is believed to have intimate knowledge in the death that occurred this week at 914 N. Spruce Street in Ogallala. Arnold says Leroux is  believed to be in southwestern Nebraska or northeastern Colorado, is of “high interest” .

Arnold says authorities believe Leroux was taken out of the Ogallala ares in a gold Suburban with the rear window damaged and replaced by plywood. Arnold says they have since recovered the Suburban after its return to Ogallala.

Photo courtesy of Troop D Nebraska State Patrol

Arnold did not give any more details about the death or why it is considered suspicious but those who can provide information are being asked to contact Nebraska State Patrol dispatch at 308-535-8047, or 911, with any information. Authorities say you should not approach or contact the subject but should call Police immediately.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments