NSP Investigating Fatal Crash Following Sheriff’s Office Pursuit

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash in northwest Lincoln that followed a pursuit by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred just after 8:00 this morning when Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80.

The 2003 Chevy Trailbrazer was traveling westbound on I-80 when it attempted to exit onto NW 48th street, failed to navigate the turn and rolled.

All four occupants of the vehicle were ejected.

A 14 year old male from Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other male occupants of the vehicle, ages 16, 14 and 15, were all transported to Bryan Medical Center and Bryan West Campus.

At this time, none of their injuries are expected to be life threatening.

Investigators believe the 16 year old male was driving at the time of the crash.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has requested the State Patrol to conduct an investigation into the incident. That investigation is ongoing.