Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the death of a female inmate in Garden County.

On Tuesday morning, investigators were notified that 37-year-old inmate Candy Flood of Sidney had passed away at the Garden County Jail. Flood was being housed there on behalf of Cheyenne County.

Preliminary information indicates a medical issue may have occurred. Nebraska state law also requires a grand jury to convene in the matter of any in-custody death.