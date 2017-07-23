NSP Investigating Utility Vehicle Death

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a death that occurred at the Thayer County Fairgrounds in Deshler on Sunday.

The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 4:20 a.m. that a 25 year-old female was injured near the racetrack while riding inside a UTV. Deshler Rescue and sheriff’s deputies responded. The victim was transported to Thayer County Health Services in Hebron where Abby Uecker, of Norfolk, succumbed to her injuries at 5:30 a.m.

Troopers will continue to investigation the incident and forward reports to the Thayer County Attorney.

She also goes by Abby Nicole as her band performed in Deshler the previous two nights. According to her Facebook page, her band, Abby Nicole & Country Road is an engaging and entertaining experience of country, classic rock, and original music.