NSP issues reminder to watch for motorcyclists after 13th summer fatality recorded

The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are reminding motorists to pay attention for motorcycles on Nebraska roadways.

There have been 13 motorcyclists killed on Nebraska roads since the start of the summer travel season around Memorial Day weekend. The Nebraska State Patrol reminds drivers to safely share the road with motorcyclists by staying alert.

“Summer driving always brings more motorcycles to Nebraska roads,” said Major Russ Stanczyk, Acting Superintendent for the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s especially important that drivers keep that in mind to help keep roadways safe for cars, trucks and motorcycles alike.”

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will utilize overhead message boards Friday to help remind motorists to share the road safely. The message will read: “I WATCH FOR MOTORCYCLES. DO YOU?”