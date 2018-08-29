NSP Launches Pink Patch Project

Citizens across Nebraska may be seeing a new patch on Nebraska State Patrol uniforms this fall.

Throughout the month of October, troopers will be given the option to replace the standard NSP patch, which depicts the NSP logo in navy blue and red, with a new patch featuring the NSP logo in pink and black. The effort is a way to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research.

“The Pink Patch Project is a phenomenal effort around the country for law enforcement to come together with our communities to fight one of leading cancer-causes of death among women,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “NSP is proud to join more than a dozen other departments around the state in this year’s Pink Patch Project.”

Troopers can choose if they’d like to wear a pink patch on their uniform during the month of October. Pink NSP patches are also available for purchase by NSP civilian employees and members of the public. All proceeds from sales of the pink NSP patches will go to benefit research and treatment of breast cancer.

To purchase a pink NSP patch or the patch of another participating agency, visit this website: http://store.ideal-images.com/ pink_patch_project/shop/home.