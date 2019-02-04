NSP nets another large shipment of marijuana on I-80

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California man and seized 90 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Friday afternoon in Buffalo County

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 1, a trooper observed an eastbound 2007 GMC pickup fail to signal a lane change near Shelton at mile marker 291. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Troopers searched the pickup and found 90 pounds of marijuana concealed inside kitchen cabinets and homemade wooden boxes in the bed of the truck.

The driver, Ying Zhu, 45, of Rowland Heights, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Zhu was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.