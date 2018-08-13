class="post-template-default single single-post postid-328761 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

NSP Seizes 24 LBs of Heroin in Omaha

BY Cody Thomas | August 13, 2018
Courtesy NSP

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office joint Commercial Interdiction Unit have arrested a California man and seized 24 pounds of heroin.

The incident happened this morning in downtown Omaha when an investigator encountered the man and became suspicious of criminal activity.

Investigators conducted a search and found roughly 24 pounds of heroin. The estimated street value of the heroin is more than $400,000.

Saul Ahedo, 40, of Los Angeles, California was arrested for possession with intent to deliver. Ahedo was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

