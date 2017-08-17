NSP Starts You Drink, You Drive, You Lose Enforcement

From August 18 through September 3, law enforcement agencies across Nebraska will be cracking down on drunk drivers as part of a nationwide effort.

Last year in Nebraska, 81 people lost their lives and 1,208 were injured in alcohol-related crashes on the state’s roadways.

The Nebraska State Patrol and 43 local sheriff’s offices and police departments will deploy over 6,000 hours of additional enforcement hours looking for drunk drivers thanks to $235,000 of federal

highway safety grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

“The summer driving season is coming to an end, but it’s always important to remind motorists of the dangers of impaired driving,” said Major Russ Stanczyk, Acting Superintendent for the Nebraska State Patrol. “This nationwide effort, supported by NSP and dozens of other agencies across the state sends a critical message against drunk driving.”

A total of 24 sheriff’s offices and 19 police departments are using their $208,000 of grant funding to conduct impaired driving special enforcement operations during this two-week period, including Labor Day weekend. The efforts will include, but are not limited to, sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols.

“Removing drunk drivers from the road prevents injuries and save lives of others, including the drunk drivers themselves,” said Fred Zwonechek, Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator. “If you see a

suspected drunk driver, you are encouraged to report that vehicle to law enforcement by calling *55 or 911 when it is safe to do so. Also remember this: If you drink and drive, you lose.”

NSP’s portion of the grant from the NDOT-HSO is for $26,850 and will fund overtime hours as part of this enforcement in all six NSP Troop Areas across the state.