NSP will be having extra patrol presence during OTD weekend

In an effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, the

Nebraska State Patrol Troop E – Scottsbluff will conduct a selective enforcement in Scotts Bluff County running from Thursday through Sunday.

The enforcement coincides with Oregon Trail Days, the Panhandle’s largest summer celebration, hosted in Gering this weekend. Troopers will operate checkpoints and run high-visibility patrols throughout the enforcement.

Previous NSP enforcements around Oregon Trail Days have helped to reduce the number of impaired driving arrests by promoting sober driving.

The special enforcement is paid for in part by a grant for $3,430 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.