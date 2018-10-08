NTSB investigating Wyoming train crash that killed two people

The body of Union Pacific engineer Jason Martinez was recovered Friday night at the scene of a train collision that killed another man and injured two other crew members.

CBS 4 in Denver reorted that Martinez, an employee of the railroad for 12 years, had been missing since the Thursday evening incident.

Conductor Benjamin Brozovich, a 20-year Union Pacific veteran, also died in the wreck. His body was discovered Thursday night.

The two injured crew members were treated and released at a Cheyenne hospital.

An eastbound freight train rear-ended another freight train Thursday night 18 miles west of Cheyenne, according to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. The second train was parked.

The National Transportation Safety Board took over the crash investigation Friday.

Saturday, a spokesman said data recorders were recovered from both trains that includes information about the train’s speed, brake application, and horn use. It also contains video from a camera mounted on the lead locomotive.

Three locomotives and 56 rail cars from the moving train derailed after striking the parked train.

Nine cars from the parked train left the tracks.