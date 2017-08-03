NU announces $24 million in cuts to close budget gaps

The University of Nebraska is looking for ways to close the budget gap after a 49-million dollar shortfall due to reductions in state funding and rising costs.

NU President Hank Bounds announced 24-million dollars in cuts yesterday, including reductions in staff that will at result in the loss of at least 100 positions. They’re trying to save money in areas of facilities, information technology, campus purchasing and human resources.

The university is aiming for 30-million dollars in cuts over the next two years. Another 19-million dollars will be made up by enrollment growth and a tuition increase of about 9 percent.