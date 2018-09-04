NU enrollment figures highlighted by increase at UNMC

Student enrollment at the University of Nebraska Medical Center set another record high for the 18th straight year with 3,970 students enrolled for the 2018-19 school year, an increase of 62 students or 1.6 percent over last year’s record of 3,908.

Dr. Dele Davies, UNMC senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and dean for graduate studies, says there was an increase across the board in most of their programs, especially in their doctor of nursing practice. Davies says that bodes well for the state’s long-term health care workforce needs because many of their graduates stay in Nebraska, or return after their residencies, and provide critical health care access and services.

Meanwhile enrollment across the four NU campuses and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis this fall is 51,883, according to University president Dr. Hank Bounds. That represents the fourth-highest total in NU history but is a 1 percent decline from fall 2017.