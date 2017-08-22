NU mileage reimbursement change brings challenges to extension faculty

In order to meet budget challenges the University of Nebraska will look at dropping reimbursement mileage for faculty members from 53.5 cents to .25 cents when they use their own car. The change would save the university $550,000 a year.

Connie Hancock, community vitality Neb ext. educator in Sidney says the change will affect how the rural ext educators do business. Hancock says they will have to be “extremely strategic” as they travel around the region.

Hancock has an eight county region she travels and uses technology, such as zoom meetings and providing content over the web. She says, communicating face to face is still important and they need to continue to fulfill their mission of bringing resources to all of the people of Nebraska