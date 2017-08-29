NU President speaks about growth in difficult economic times

University of Nebraska President Dr. Hank Bounds is traveling the state with an upbeat message about growth and the economic benefits the university provides to the state.

Bounds is in Scottsbluff today, telling KNEB News Nebraska needs to still think growth in difficult economic times.

Bounds said, “We can’t cut our way to prosperity , we can only grow our way. So we are having conversations with business and policy leaders across the state how we can develop an economic development strategy to help businesses grow and stay here, and get companies to come here so our children and grandchildren have good paying jobs.”

Bounds also discussed NU’s broad reach across the state, including its $3.9 billion annual economic impact and the 11,000 graduates it produces for the workforce each year,

With all that being said Bounds says the University is facing the need to make $49 million in cuts and last week announced a mileage reimbursement reduction for employees that will save the institution half a million dollars. Dr. Bounds says approximately 70 other initiatives will be made public in the next few weeks as NU finds a way to make the necessary cuts without impact academics.