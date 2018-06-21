NU’s proposed 2018-19 budget has $28M in spending cuts

The University of Nebraska’s proposed budget for the

upcoming year includes more than $28 million in spending cuts that will see a loss of more than 100 jobs across four campuses, department consolidations and a possible tuition increase.

The university system said in a news release Thursday that the proposed budget includes $22 million in administrative cuts identified by university-wide budget response teams, as well as another $6.3 million in program cuts.

The release says the cuts will keep NU’s schools affordable while preserving academic excellence.

Because the university’s options for further cuts are limited, the proposal authorizes NU President Hank Bounds to implement a tuition increase in the spring of 2019 if university appropriations from the state are further withheld, as they were in the last two years.

The NU Board of Regents will consider the proposed budget at its June 28 meeting.