NWS recognizes CSC as “StormReady”

Officials from the National Weather Service are praising management and staff of Chadron State College for completing a set of rigorous warning criteria necessary to earn the distinction of being StormReady. Chadron State is only the 2nd university in the state of Nebraska to receive the StormReady designation.

Chad Hahn, warning coordination meteorologist of the NWS forecast office in Cheyenne presented a certificate and special StormReady signs to Chadron State College at an all campus meeting on October 12th. The StormReady recognition will be in effect for the next three years, after which Chadron State College will go through a renewal process.

“Every year, around 500 Americans lose their lives to severe weather and floods,” Hahn said. “More than 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 2,500 floods and 1,000 tornadoes strike the United States annually. The National Weather Service developed the StormReady program to help people and communities become more resilient when dangerous weather strikes.”

StormReady encourages colleges and other public venues to take a proactive approach to improving local hazardous weather operations and public awareness. Enhanced communication services are a requirement of StormReady certification. By meeting these strict standards, Chadron State College is now better equipped to communicate important hazard information to save lives and property, before and during the event.

“We commend Chadron State for developing improved communications at the site and with emergency partners,” Hahn added. “This partnership will make for a campus that is more resilient to hazardous weather.”

StormReady is a nationwide community preparedness program that uses a grassroots approach to help communities develop plans to handle local severe weather and flooding threats. The program is voluntary and provides communities with clear-cut advice from a partnership between local National Weather Service forecast offices and state and local emergency managers. StormReady started in 1999 with seven communities in the Tulsa, Okla., area. There are now more than 2,600 StormReady Sites across the country.

To be recognized as StormReady, a site must:

Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center

Have more than one way to receive severe weather forecasts and warnings and to alert the public

Create a system that monitors local weather conditions

Promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars

Develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.

The National Weather Service is the primary source of weather data, forecasts and warnings for the United States and its territories. NOAA’s National Weather Service operates the most advanced weather and flood warning and forecast system in the world, helping to protect lives and property and enhance the national economy. Working with partners, NOAA’s National Weather Service is building a Weather-Ready Nation to support community resilience in the face of increasing vulnerability to extreme weather. Visit NWS Cheyenne online at http://weather.gov/cheyenne and on Facebook and Twitter.