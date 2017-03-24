class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224488 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

NWS: Wyoming has wettest winter ever

BY Kevin Mooney | March 24, 2017
The National Weather Service says Wyoming’s three main
winter months – December through February – were the wettest in the state’s recorded history.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that nearly 5.5 inches of precipitation fell on the state this season, breaking the previous record of 4.93 inches set in 898. The western side of the state received the bulk of the moisture this
winter.

Approximately 74% of Wyoming was on drought alert before the winter, but that figure is now just 15%. Wyoming’s reservoirs are also full, and the snowpack in many mountains is well above average.

