Obamacare enrollment up in Nebraska despite challenges

Health care enrollments through the federal marketplace

have increased in Nebraska despite numerous challenges that threatened to undermine the annual sign-up campaign.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported this week that nearly 88,400 plans were sold in Nebraska, compared to about 66,400 in 2016.

The numbers surprised many advocates who worked to sign residents up for coverage during the enrollment period, which is part of the Affordable Care Act.

The Trump administration cut the groups’ funding, slashed the law’s advertising budget by 90 percent and shortened the open enrollment period by half, to six weeks.

Some advocacy groups tried to make up for the lack of outreach with their own efforts. Jeff Sheldon, a spokesman for Nebraska Appleseed, says enrollment plans also remained affordable for many residents.