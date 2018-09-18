October 9th Open House planned to review Gering’s Comprehensive Plan

The City of Gering is launching a review and update to the existing Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code, which lay out the community’s vision for Gering’s future and determines where and what type of development may occur throughout the city.

City Planner Annie Folck told KNEB News this integrated process will cover a broad range of regulations and policies, including future transportation, land use, public facilities, infrastructure, and neighborhoods.

The City of Gering has engaged the help of Ayres Associates and DPlanit to work with elected officials, staff, and the community at large on how best to align the land use regulations with community goals.

Folck says to ensure the updates are in accordance with the needs and desires of the community, a public meeting will be held on October 9th from 4pm to 7pm at the Gering Civic Center.

This open house is meant to provide residents an opportunity to understand the project and explore how the plan updates can improve quality of life and create the kinds of places Gering residents want.

The format of the open house will be flexible, so residents are invited to drop in any time between 4pm and 7pm to chat with the project team.

Can’t attend? No problem. Log onto www.plangering.org to stay up to date on everything related to the project.

Folck says you can review important plan documents such as the Trends Report and share your vision for Gering by filling out the community survey.

For more information, contact Annie Folck at (308) 436-3307.