Octoberfest Revived donates back to Legacy of the Plains Museum

The Octoberfest Revived Committee presented the Legacy of the Plains Museum a $1,500 check from proceeds from their annual October celebration.

This is the fourth year of the event, and the committee is proud to have the ability to make a donation to the the Legacy of the Plains Museum. Committee Chair Ken Meyer reiterates how important the history of the Valley is; and with the traditional food, dance and celebrations of the harvest of the fall with Germans from Russia history.

He says presenting the check to the museum helps keep some of that tradition alive.

The Octoberfest Revived Committee has donated $4,500 to the Legacy of the Plains Museum over the past three years.