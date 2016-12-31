Odor from apartment leads to Chadron drug arrests

Two Chadron residents were arrested Thursday after Police received a tip that an odor or marijuana was coming from their apartment.

Chadron Police say after officers arrived at the residence in the 800 block of Maple Street and smelled the marijuana odor. During a search of the apartment they found drug paraphernalia and an eye glass container with several items associated with methamphetamine use. The items were seized for analysis by the Nebraska Crime Lab, which the next day confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.

Arrested for possession of methamphetamine were 33 year old Cassie Owen and 28 year old Colin LaDeaux, the renters of the apartment.