Officer shortage results in on-call status for Alliance Police

A police officer shortage in the city of Alliance has led the city council to approve an amendment to its police contract that allows the Police chief to provide for an on-call officer during shifts.

City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says they currently have seven officers in the field and two at the State Academy in training, but are still three officers down from being at full strength. Kuckkahn says the on-call status is a safety measure designed to provide two responding officers to reported domestic violence or other serious situations during a shift.

Kuckkahn says the officer shortage situation Alliance is experiencing is not uncommon around the state. Kuckkahn says in order to compete with other communities he is considering going to the council with a recommendation to provide upfront incentives for certified officers so those already certified or people applying for a job know they have an opportunity for a bonus.