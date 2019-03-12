Officials meet to share storm preparations, coordinate response efforts

Region 22 Emergency Management and city and county officials in Scotts Bluff County met Tuesday morning for an update on the latest forecast for our pending winter storm and to share their plans for response efforts.

The Emergency Operations Center will be activated to coordinate information for the public, and county officials have already signed off on an emergency declaration that has been sent to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency in case state assistance is needed.

Emergency Management Director Tim Newman tells KNEB News it will be well worth your time to prepare for the potential to be snowed in for 48 hours or more. “If you spend today preparing for a potential blizzard, and preparing for staying off the roads and staying at home for the next two or three days, and the blizzard doesn’t hit, what are you out?” asked Newman. “You’re really not out anything. We want people to be prepared for that, we do not want people on the roads at all. They need to get their preparations done now.”

Newman says snow plows will be keeping snow routes clear, especially concentrating on routes between emergency and medical services to keep them accessible, however if conditions get too difficult even for snow plows, those drivers could be pulled from the roadways.

He recommends those with imminent medical conditions, such those expecting to deliver a child soon, to consider arrangements to be closer to medical providers.