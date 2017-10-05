Officials promote Panhandle economic development at Wildcat Hills gathering

Officials from around the panhandle are gathering today (Thursday) at the newly remodeled Wildcat Hills Nature Center south of gering to celebrate National Manufacturing Month and discuss furthering economic development for the region.

The Western Nebraska Economic Development Group is hosting the Nebraska Diplomats, a group of state leaders whose mission is to promote Nebraska businesses according to former Diplomats board member Dan Koch of Alliance.

WNED Chair Michelle Coolidge of Bayard noted one of the panels this morning involved getting input from young leaders under 40 who who have moved into the region.

Governor Pete Ricketts will give remarks to the group during the noon hour before touring B & C Steel in Gering this afternoon and Perrin Manufacturing in Alliance Friday morning.