Ogallala concert raises $21K to help March wildfire victims

A steady crowd was on hand in Ogallala throughout the day Saturday for the “Fight the Flames Music Festival” as 12 total acts performed in a benefit fundraiser for families and individuals who lost everything in a wildfire near lake McConaughy March 18th and 19th.

The event raised $21,000, bringing the total raised since March by the Ogallala/Keith County Chamber to $36,00 . Ogallala/Keith County Chamber event organizer Penny Metheny says they will finish up fundraising efforts soon, and will then begin distributing the much needed help.

Metheny said they are hoping to have all of the fundraising efforts wrapped up by the end of the month so money can be dispersed during the first week of May.

The mid-March fire destroyed over 1,000 acres of grassland, twenty four total structures…including six homes, several buildings and vehicles.