Ohio teen accused of posting viral “SHS” threat

Authorities in Springfield Ohio have arrested a 16 year old girl they believe is responsible for a viral threat on Facebook about a school shooting involving “SHS”.

Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson says WHIO TV in Springfield, Ohio reported the arrest Thursday. The vague social media post could have included many schools in the country that start with the letter “S”, including Scottsbluff High. The post was not up for very long but it was long enough to go viral and force communities with high schools starting with S to conduct investigations before determining it was a hoax.

Scottsbluff Police Thursday provided extra security at Scottsbluff High because of the threat.

The TV station says Springfield, Ohio authorities declined to name the 16 year old but indicated she was charged with a felony of inducing panic in juvenile court. Police also seized a number of electronics from the suspect’s home.