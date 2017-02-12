Old SHS classroom wing to completely come down this week

The last visible signs of the old classroom wing at Scottsbluff High School will soon disappear for good as preparation work is underway prior to the final demolition.

Facilities Manager Randy Scott says you will definately see some major changes in maybe the next week or so. Scott says the entire remaining classroom wing will fall pretty much all at once, and he says that will happen once the structural engineer comes on site and evaluates their plan with the demolition contractor

Scott says once the building comes down, part of the specifications for the project include sorting the demolished material to recycle as much as possible.