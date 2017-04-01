Old West Balloon Fest Executive Director excited for 3rd event

The first two re-inflated Old West Balloon Fests were huge successes and organizers are hoping to build on those successes.

Taking on the added responsibility of Executive Director for the Old West Balloon Festival, Balloonmeister Coleen Johnson is excited to take over the reins.

Johnson has been the official “Balloonmeister” for the first two re-inflated events, but now will have a few more responsibilities as the event’s Executive Director and looks forward to the challenge.

She says while there will be attrition and new balloons, she does plan to keep it at 20 balloons again this year, which matches last year’s number. Johnson says that’s a manageable number given the size of our area and supporting infrastructure.

Johnson says if you’re interested in volunteering, it’s a lot of fun crewing for a balloon and that the balloon pilots treat their crews very well. You can sign up to volunteer for the Labor Day weekend event on the Old West Balloon Fest facebook page.