Old West Balloon Fest hiring Executive Director to lead event

Old West Balloon Fest organizers have decided to hire an Executive Director to lead their event, relieving the volunteer co-chairs Brenda Leisy and Becky and Tom Horne of all the time-consuming responsibilities they had during the first two years.

Hunter Kosman, the point man on the transition, says the group decided the event has become so big it needs an Executive Director. Kosman explained there are very few Balloon events that don’t have hired executive directors, and it just takes a knowledgable paid staff member to go through all the logistics required to put on such a large event.

Kosman says Balloon Meister Colleen Johnson from Colorado, who has been an integral part of the first two events, will be the new Executive Director. Kosman says there will still be volunteer opportunities as they define Johnson’s responsibilities over the next couple weeks.