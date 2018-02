While the world’s best winter athletes are going for the gold across the globe in the Olympic games, students at Gering’s Geil Elementary School were visited by a past summer Olympic medalist.

Priscilla Lopes- Schliep spoke to students today about her endeavors as an Olympic hurdler, and told them that anything is possible that they put their mind to.

KNEB Videographer Dave Strang was on scene, and KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy has the story: