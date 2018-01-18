class="post-template-default single single-post postid-284864 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Omaha community activist announces as Democratic candidate for Governor

BY Kevin Mooney | January 18, 2018
Home News Regional News
Omaha community activist announces as Democratic candidate for Governor
Courtesy @ForWardGovernor

An Omaha community activist has announced her intention to run for Governor as a Democrat.

Vanessa Ward told KNEB News she has served her community for over 30 years working to bring people together for a common cause.

Ward says she plans to travel the state, including western Nebraska, to listen to residents about agriculture, taxes, and other issues facing the state before establishing a platform on the issues.

She says her campaign is not about political parties, but about making sure every person in the state has a fair opportunity to be successful.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments