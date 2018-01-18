Omaha community activist announces as Democratic candidate for Governor

An Omaha community activist has announced her intention to run for Governor as a Democrat.

Vanessa Ward told KNEB News she has served her community for over 30 years working to bring people together for a common cause.

Ward says she plans to travel the state, including western Nebraska, to listen to residents about agriculture, taxes, and other issues facing the state before establishing a platform on the issues.

She says her campaign is not about political parties, but about making sure every person in the state has a fair opportunity to be successful.