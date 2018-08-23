Omaha man dies from West Nile, Panhandle human cases minimal to this point

Health officials say a resident of the Omaha area has died

from complications related to the West Nile virus. The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that the person was 66 or older, had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

In the western end of the state, the number of human West nile cases has been minimal to this point. but Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell says that could change at any time.

Schnell said,” We’ve only had one documented human case in Scotts Bluff County and one other case in the panhandle, so it has been lower numbers than normal this year. But this is usually the time of year that it starts increasing and with mosquito pools testing positive, I expect the number of human cases to go up.

Schnell reminds resident to avoid being out at dawn and dusk, wear long sleeve shirts when possible and make sure you use mosquito repellant with DEET.