Omaha police helicopter forced to make emergency landing

BY Associated Press | April 17, 2019
Omaha police say one of its helicopters was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday after suffering a mechanical failure.

A news release from police says the helicopter, Able-1, had just left its base at Omaha North Airport when the emergency happened.

Police say the pilots took immediate action and landed in an open field just northwest of the airport. No one was injured.

The department still has two other aircraft. Police say the helicopter that made the emergency landing was a military-acquired Bell OH58.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

