Omaha senator looking to gain consensus on tax reform

A key senator in the Nebraska legislature is in Scottsbluff today as part of a statewide tour to gain a consensus on tax reform in the next session.

Senator Brett Lindstrom from Omaha is currently chairman of the Banking Committee, but will be running for chair of the important Revenue Committee when the legislature convenes in January. Lindstrom says his visits around Nebraska are designed to gain input and support for a plan that can withstand filibuster efforts in the Legislature.

Lindstrom said,” The urgency is out there, from the ag community to the business sector, with the review of the incentive program, and the feds changing their income tax rates. And that’s part of why I’m visiting a lot of folks, to make sure we cover all of our bases before entering the session in January.”

Lindstrom says one of the areas of focus is the state’s school funding formula, and modifying it so the state covers its promised 20% of the cost for education rather than the current 2%, drastically reducing the property tax burden if successful.

Lindstrom says lawmakers will also take a careful look at the state’s jobs incentives bill, which expires in 2020. He says there will likely be a push to start from scratch and refocus the approach of the legislation, even using some of the money previously spent for the Nebraska Advantage Act on tax reform.