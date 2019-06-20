One arrested following 11 hour SWAT standoff in Scottsbluff

A 74-year-old Scottsbluff man has been taken into custody following a nearly 11 hour long standoff with members from the Scotts Bluff County SWAT Team.

Scottsbluff Police Captain Tony Straub says shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers received a call about a possible assault at a home on West 42nd Street.

The SWAT Team was called out to serve arrest and search warrants on the home and resident Samuel Schlothauer.

Officers spoke with Schlothauer on the phone for several hours, but refused to come out and made threats against the officers. After hours of failed negotiations, Schlothauer “unknowingly approached team members whom were able to take him into custody near the garage of the home.”

Straub tells KNEB News that Schlothauer was taken into custody at 6:43 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation revealed that Schlothauer had numerous firearms in the home and had threatened a female with a firearm.

Schlothauer was arrested and charged on the warrant with Domestic Assault, Terroristic Threats, Use of a weapon to commit a Felony and Assault on a Police Officer.

The Scottsbluff Police Department was assisted by members of the Gering Police department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Ambulance Services and the Scottsbluff Police Department Bomb Team.

Schlothauer was transported to Regional West Medical Center for medical clearance; and will be booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center later this morning.