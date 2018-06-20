One arrested following drug bust at Scottsbluff motel

A 22-year-old Gering man has been arrested following a drug bust at a Scottsbluff motel Tuesday evening.

Scottsbluff and Gering Police responded to the the motel on 27th Street after the motel manager reported a lot of stop and go traffic at the room rented by Jack Warren.

Officers smelled the odor of raw marijuana in the hallway, and shortly after they heard a loud noise and saw four men running from an open window. Warren and three others were apprehended after a short foot pursuit that ended behind City Hall.

A search warrant for the room was obtained, and officers found numerous dispensary containers, scale and baggies, three containers of THC wax, marijuana in individual baggies, and other paraphernalia.

The total weight of the marijuana sized was just under 3 ounces, and the container of suspected THC wax was sent to the NSP laboratory for further testing.

Warren was arrested on charges of: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana (More than 1 Ounce, Less than 1 Pound, Possession of a Controlled Substance (THC wax), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.