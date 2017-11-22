class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273931 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

One hospitalized after noon hour accident west of Scottsbluff

BY Kevin Mooney | November 22, 2017
A Scottsbluff woman is in fair condition at Regional West after she was involved in a two vehicle accident during the noon hourÂ  Wednesday just west of Scottsbluff on Highway 26.

23 year old Kaci Lockwood was hospitalized when her 1994 Crown Victoria struck a westbound 2004 Ford FocusÂ  after leaving a frontage road north of the highway. Trooper Manuel Jimenez says Lockwood was trying to make a left turn from a stop sign as she entered the highway.

The driver of the Ford , 19 year old Abigail Russell of Scottsbluff, was taken to the hospital to be examined, but wasÂ  released .

Jemenez says he will file a report with the County Attorney’s office for review and possible charges.

Jemenez listed both vehicles as totaled.

