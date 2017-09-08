One hospitalized following Friday morning crash in Scottsbluff

A two vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital Friday morning.

The accident occurred right around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 26 and Highland Road in Scottsbluff.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the accident involved a blue Ford Mustang and a silver Buick sedan after one of the vehicles failed to yield.

The trooper on scene says names aren’t being released at this time, but only one of the drivers was transported to Regional West Medical Center.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department assisted.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.