One injured, 5 displaced in early morning Scottsbluff apartment fire

Scottsbluff firefighters were paged to a structure fire at 101 East 19th Street with possible people trapped just after midnight Wednesday morning.

According to Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy, the first units arriving on scene found a two story apartment building with fire showing from the first floor.

Scottsbluff Police Officers went door to door in the apartment complex and were able to evacuate all of the residents.

Murphy says firefighters made entry into the apartment and quickly extinguished the fire. A search of the building confirmed all occupants were outside.

One resident suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. Five residents were displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from Firefighter Ministries and The American Red Cross.

Murphy says investigation of the fire concluded that it originated from a faulty electrical connection. The residence sustained approximately $20,000.00 in damage.

Scottsbluff Fire received assistance from Gering Fire, Scottsbluff Police and Valley Ambulance and all units cleared the scene just before 3 a.m.